Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0087

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $103,743.48 and $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00293969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00116406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00073927 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,897,856 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

