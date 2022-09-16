Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $123,479.52 and $17,681.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064808 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078015 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

