Zilliqa Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $449.03 million and $43.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 212.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.38 or 0.39063468 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 588.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00103043 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00838027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,591,536,097 coins and its circulating supply is 13,300,068,944 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
