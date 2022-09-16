Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.3 %

ZIONL opened at $26.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

