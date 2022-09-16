Zipmex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $34,236.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zipmex Coin Profile

ZMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

