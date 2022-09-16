Zoo Token Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $241,422.61 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token was first traded on May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.