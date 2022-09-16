ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168,203.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $168,203.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 242,395,384 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
