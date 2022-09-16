ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168,203.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $168,203.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 242,395,384 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.