Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $291.31.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.