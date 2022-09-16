ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $218,500.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $43.83 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

