ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $218,500.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $43.83 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.