Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Down 11.6 %

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $4.02 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

