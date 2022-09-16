Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

9/15/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

9/12/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $204.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00.

8/19/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/26/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Zscaler Inc alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.