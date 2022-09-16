Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 6.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

