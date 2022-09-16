Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in August

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ZURVY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.