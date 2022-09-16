ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 3% against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $7,967.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com/zusd.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

