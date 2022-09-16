Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Zynga

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 52,419.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

