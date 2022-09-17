111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
111 Price Performance
YI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
