111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The firm had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in 111 by 221.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

