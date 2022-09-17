1irstGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,052.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $10,052.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for $69.26 or 0.00344001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,133.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00077832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

