23,956 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Farmer Steven Patrick

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 463.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Trading Down 0.6 %

CAE stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

