2,396 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $414.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.11 and a 200-day moving average of $432.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.