379 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

