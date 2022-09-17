380 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $458,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,868,000 after buying an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $370,316. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

