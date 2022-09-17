8PAY (8PAY) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $397,944.65 and $115,361.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY launched on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.