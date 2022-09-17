Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

