AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 102,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

