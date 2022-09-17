AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

