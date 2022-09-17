Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Absa Group stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

