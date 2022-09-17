Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $70,666.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.