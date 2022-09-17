ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,833.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $194,847.42 and approximately $29,833.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

