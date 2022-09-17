Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00170635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00289073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00752313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00611233 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00260958 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

