Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day moving average is $409.38. Adobe has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $7,959,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 35.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.