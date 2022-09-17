Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $358.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.35.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

