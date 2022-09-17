Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $75.34 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00012160 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $75.34 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015091 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013403 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,523 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

