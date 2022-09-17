Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lyle Logan Sells 2,600 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

