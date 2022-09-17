AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 475 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

