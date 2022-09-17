AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

