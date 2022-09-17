AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

