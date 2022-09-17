Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 292,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,768 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.