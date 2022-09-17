aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $70.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $70.79 million and $6.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012193 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013393 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,659,876 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

