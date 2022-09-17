Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.83 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

