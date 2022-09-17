Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

