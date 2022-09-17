Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

AEM stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

