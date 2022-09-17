Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Trading Up 2.9%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.19 and last traded at 0.19. Approximately 58,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 66,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.18.

Agronomics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.20.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

