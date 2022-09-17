Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Aion has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00278225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00046571 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

