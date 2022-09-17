Akita Inu (AKITA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $272,895.00

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Akita Inu has a market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $272,895.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

