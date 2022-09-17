Akropolis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.28 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $13.28 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

