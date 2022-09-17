Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

AGI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,239,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.