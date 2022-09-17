Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
AGI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,239,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
