Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 3.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $296.44 and last traded at $296.44. Approximately 7,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,251,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

