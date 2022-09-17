Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $78.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.