Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Hits $29.39 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $596,246.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im launched on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

