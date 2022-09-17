Alkimi Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $197,874.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alkimi has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
